Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAAP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 167,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

