Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $4.87

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00007962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $108.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00042702 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

