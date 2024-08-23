Cosmos Price Tops $5.13 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $129.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

