Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COTY opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.