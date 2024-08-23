Courier Capital LLC Purchases 10,606 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. 1,768,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

