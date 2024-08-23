Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

