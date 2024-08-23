CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,937,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

