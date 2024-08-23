Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Cummins by 70.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.31. 669,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,255. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

