CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
CVR Partners Stock Up 1.4 %
UAN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. 26,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,571. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $88.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
