CyberConnect Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.50 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $95.50 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00005735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.45887325 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $14,627,192.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

