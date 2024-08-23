Dacxi (DACXI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.45 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $27,613.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dacxi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

