Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $486.19

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $486.19 and last traded at $484.46, with a volume of 17322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $457.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

