Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.75

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 82680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

Daktronics Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,508,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,156 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,482,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.