Darrow Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 128,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

