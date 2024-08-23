David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $993,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,915,083.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.39. 209,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,133. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

