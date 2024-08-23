DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $165.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

DaVita Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DVA opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DaVita by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

