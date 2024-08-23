Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading Down 13.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 157,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 188,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.0090909 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Matzelle sold 372,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$29,800.00. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

