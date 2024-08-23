Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Down 2.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 14,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 158,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

