Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $376.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $423.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.82 and a 200-day moving average of $380.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

