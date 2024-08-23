Degen One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.30 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Degen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and $7.30 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00455688 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $6,630,852.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

