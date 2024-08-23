Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.61. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3,395,973 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Denison Mines Trading Up 14.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

