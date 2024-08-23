Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.15. 125,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,427. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.01 and its 200 day moving average is $421.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.98 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

