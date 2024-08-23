Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,004,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 412,284 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 478,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 411,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,840. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.