Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 556,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,706. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

