Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 28.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $198,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,994,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

