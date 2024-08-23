Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 79,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

