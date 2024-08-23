Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 302,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 231,102 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $88.63.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

