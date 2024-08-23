Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.54

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 5812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

