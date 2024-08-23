Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.45

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 15364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Further Reading

