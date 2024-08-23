DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $298.60 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00301992 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,244,118.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

