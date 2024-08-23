Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 10,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,195,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,887,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 million, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 431.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

