Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 8,500 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,211,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,243,880.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

DGICA stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 million, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group



Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

