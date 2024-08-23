Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.91

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.65, with a volume of 69818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Dorman Products by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

