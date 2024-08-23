DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $44,171,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

