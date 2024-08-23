Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.97 and last traded at $112.76. Approximately 542,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,948,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

