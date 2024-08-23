Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,211.67 ($15.74).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.