Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,211.67 ($15.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,226 ($15.93) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 959 ($12.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.35). The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,652.70, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.99.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

