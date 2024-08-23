DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,847. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

