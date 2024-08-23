Dynex (DNX) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dynex (DNX) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Dynex has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $725,931.39 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,440,862 coins and its circulating supply is 94,446,497 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,415,220.78531863. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34048061 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $549,926.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

