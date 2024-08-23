Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Up 9%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.76. 93,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 312,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $58,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

