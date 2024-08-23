Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,026,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 879,889 shares.The stock last traded at $13.63 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,753 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.