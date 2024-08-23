Eastern Bank Purchases 634 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $956.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,043. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $908.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

