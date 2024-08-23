Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Stock Price Up 0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 116,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 178,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,330,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,154 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 147,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

