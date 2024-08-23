Edelcoin Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $9.53 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.1252312 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,729,873.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

