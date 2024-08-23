Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to $20.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGO. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 1,348,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,167,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.