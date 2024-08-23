Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.63% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Electra Battery Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELBM

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.56.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.