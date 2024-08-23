Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.63% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Electra Battery Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 5.1 %
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
