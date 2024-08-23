Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.13. 1,424,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,545,726. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

