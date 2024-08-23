Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.51

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.51 and last traded at C$27.33, with a volume of 239652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$279,350.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.