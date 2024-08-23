Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 2,536,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,516,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 525,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

