Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stake Raised by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Enhabit worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enhabit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Enhabit by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 21,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHAB shares. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

