Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $100.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

